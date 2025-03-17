Bonnie in 'The Luck of the Irish' 'Memba Her?!
Bonnie In 'The Luck of The Irish' 'Memba Her?!
Actress Alexis Lopez was 16 years old when she landed the role of Bonnie -- the class sweetheart and Kyle's supportive and down to earth sister -- in the 2001 Disney movie "The Luck of the Irish."
Lopez was part of an ensemble cast including Ryan Merriman as the popular basketball player in junior high school, Kyle, Timothy Omundson as the Irish folk dancer who steals coins and challenges Kyle, Seamus and Marita Geraghty as Kyle's leprechaun mother, Kate.
Other notable works of Alexis include "7th Heaven" and "Even Stevens."