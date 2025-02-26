Guess Who This Lil' Musician Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy playin' the guitar turned into a popular musician, he was just tappin' into his fashion-game with button-ups and denim ... and dropping out of high school at 15 years old to pursue his music dreams.

He grew up in Australia before moving to the states in the early '90s, which is also around the time he released his self-titled album. He was once in a band named "The Ranch" prior to goin' solo.

His voice isn't his only musical instrument ... he plays the piano, guitar, bass and drums!