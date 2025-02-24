Guess the 51-Year-Old Celeb in This Sexy Stocking Pic!

This curvaceous cougar has been on the prowl for a while now, but she still looks fresh and fierce as ever ... even after crossing into her fifth decade!

Over the years, we've seen this gorgeous model on magazine covers, in music videos, and lately modeling lingerie in snowy Aspen. Most recently, she was bouncing around totally topless on the beaches of St. Barts with her younger hubby just last month.

In fact, this German bombshell's been a free-the-nipple pioneer for a long time.