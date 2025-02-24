Guess the 51-Year-Old Celeb in This Sexy Stocking Pic!
Guess the 51-Year-Old Babe In This Sexy Stocking Pic!
This curvaceous cougar has been on the prowl for a while now, but she still looks fresh and fierce as ever ... even after crossing into her fifth decade!
Over the years, we've seen this gorgeous model on magazine covers, in music videos, and lately modeling lingerie in snowy Aspen. Most recently, she was bouncing around totally topless on the beaches of St. Barts with her younger hubby just last month.
In fact, this German bombshell's been a free-the-nipple pioneer for a long time.
Still wondering who this Bavarian beauty could be? She was married for nearly a decade to a certain British singing heartthrob who goes by the name Seal, and they share 4 kids together. She's even passed the modeling blowtorch to her daughter, teaming up for a lingerie photo shoot last fall.