Natasha Lyonne Acts Odd And Slurs Her Words During Tribeca Film Festival, on Video

Play video content Video: Natasha Lyonne Acts Odd And Slurs Her Words During Tribeca Film Festival TMZ.com

Natasha Lyonne was slurring her words as she led a Q&A session with filmmakers at the Tribeca Film Festival ... and it's all on video.

The actress took the stage Thursday to chat with "Jail Time Records" directors Dione Roach and Steve Happi about their documentary ... and you can see them struggling at points to understand what she's asking.

In one bizarre instance -- between difficult-to-understand questions about the filmmaking process -- Natasha looks out at the audience and goes ... "Hey, freakazoids. Go Knicks, alright?"

She pauses for a second before she turns back to the directors, but you can't hear what she says because she's waving the mic all over the place. She ultimately brings it back to her face to praise the doc, saying ... "This movie is gorgeous."

The film -- which won Best Documentary Feature at the festival -- is about a music recording studio that operates inside New Bell Prison in Cameroon, an overpopulated institution that's designed for 800 people but houses 6,000.

As we reported ... Natasha was kicked off a flight earlier this year after appearing "out of it."

She told us she popped a Lunesta before the flight fiasco. She's been open about her sobriety journey, admitting in since-deleted tweets from January that she'd recently relapsed.

As of March, the "Pokerface" star told her X followers that she was "back on her feet." Just a few weeks later, she was booted from that flight.