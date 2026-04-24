Natasha Lyonne Hangs Out With Anderson .Paak at TIME Event After Flight Drama
Natasha Lyonne Rolling With Anderson .Paak After Flight Freakout!!!
Natasha Lyonne is brushing off that plane drama the only way she knows how -- hanging with Anderson .Paak!
Yup, the two were all smiles leaving the TIME 100 Gala in NYC Thursday -- Anderson had his arm wrapped around her shoulder, Natasha leaning right in as they made their exit like they owned the night.
They were serving looks too -- posing it up earlier on the carpet -- but this doesn’t scream romance ... more like solid friends.
Natasha even hyped him up as "the man at the peak of his powers" in the TIME feature recently -- and Anderson’s already been caught up in those Jeannie Mai dating rumors lately.
As for Natasha, she’s back on the ground after that whole Delta Air Lines flight meltdown earlier this month -- which she says came after taking a Lunesta.