Natasha Lyonne Hangs Out With Anderson .Paak at TIME Event After Flight Drama

Play video content Video: Natasha Lyonne and Anderson .Paak Enjoy TIME Event After Flight Drama BACKGRID

Natasha Lyonne is brushing off that plane drama the only way she knows how -- hanging with Anderson .Paak!

Yup, the two were all smiles leaving the TIME 100 Gala in NYC Thursday -- Anderson had his arm wrapped around her shoulder, Natasha leaning right in as they made their exit like they owned the night.

Play video content Video: Natasha Lyonne and Anderson .Paak Ham it up on the Red Carpet Getty

They were serving looks too -- posing it up earlier on the carpet -- but this doesn’t scream romance ... more like solid friends.

Natasha even hyped him up as "the man at the peak of his powers" in the TIME feature recently -- and Anderson’s already been caught up in those Jeannie Mai dating rumors lately.