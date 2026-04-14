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Natasha Lyonne Sings at L.A. Karaoke Bar Night Before Flight Incident, on Video

Natasha Lyonne Gets a 'Little Help From Friends' Before Flight Fiasco

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LETTIN' LOOSE
TMZ.com

We're getting a look at Natasha Lyonne the night before her flight meltdown last week ... out having a blast with some buds with a mic in her hand.

TMZ obtained video of Natasha laughing, singing and clearly in her element at The Naughty Pig in West Hollywood last Monday for a low-key karaoke evening.

We're told Natasha hit the high notes with Cornelius James and Ryan Mirvis from the Comedy Store, jumping into a performance of Joe Cocker's version of "With a Little Help From My Friends" that had the bar locked in.

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CASUAL NIGHT OUT???
TMZ.com

Natasha was also spotted out in NYC this past weekend at Faces and Names Bar and Lounge for the "ERUPCJA" premiere after-party, where witnesses tell us she kept things chill but social, chatting with guests and moving comfortably through the crowd.

Last week, Natasha attended the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere Tuesday night before boarding a plane, when things allegedly got tense. Witnesses claimed she appeared out of it in first class and ignored repeated requests from flight attendants to buckle up and stow her laptop.

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The plane reportedly taxied out before returning to the gate … and she was ultimately asked to deplane. At one point, she allegedly seemed confused, even asking, “Where are we?” before exiting. She's claimed she took a Lunesta pill that night.

Natasha's been open about her sobriety journey -- including a recent relapse -- but recently told fans she's "back on her feet."

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