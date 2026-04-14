Natasha Lyonne Sings at L.A. Karaoke Bar Night Before Flight Incident, on Video

Gets a 'Little Help From Friends' Before Flight Fiasco

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We're getting a look at Natasha Lyonne the night before her flight meltdown last week ... out having a blast with some buds with a mic in her hand.

TMZ obtained video of Natasha laughing, singing and clearly in her element at The Naughty Pig in West Hollywood last Monday for a low-key karaoke evening.

We're told Natasha hit the high notes with Cornelius James and Ryan Mirvis from the Comedy Store, jumping into a performance of Joe Cocker's version of "With a Little Help From My Friends" that had the bar locked in.

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Natasha was also spotted out in NYC this past weekend at Faces and Names Bar and Lounge for the "ERUPCJA" premiere after-party, where witnesses tell us she kept things chill but social, chatting with guests and moving comfortably through the crowd.

Last week, Natasha attended the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere Tuesday night before boarding a plane, when things allegedly got tense. Witnesses claimed she appeared out of it in first class and ignored repeated requests from flight attendants to buckle up and stow her laptop.

The plane reportedly taxied out before returning to the gate … and she was ultimately asked to deplane. At one point, she allegedly seemed confused, even asking, “Where are we?” before exiting. She's claimed she took a Lunesta pill that night.