Natasha Lyonne Attends NYC Film Premiere Days After Being Removed From Delta flight

Natasha Lyonne isn't letting a runway meltdown derail her -- showing up in NYC like nothing ever happened just days after getting booted from a Delta flight.

The actress popped up at the "Lorne" New York premiere looking unbothered and camera-ready ... a stark contrast to the bizarre scene that reportedly unfolded earlier this week when she was escorted off a flight from L.A. to NYC.

As you know ... Lyonne had just attended the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere when things took a turn. Witnesses told Page Six she appeared "out of it" in first class -- reportedly ignoring repeated requests from flight attendants to buckle up and stow her laptop before takeoff.

Apparently, the situation escalated quickly ... the plane reportedly taxied out before turning back to the gate, where crew members asked her to deplane after she failed to comply with basic instructions. At one point, she allegedly seemed confused and even asked, "Where are we?" before eventually exiting the plane.

Despite the drama -- which reportedly delayed the flight for over an hour -- Lyonne is clearly moving forward.

Worth noting ... Lyonne has been open about her sobriety journey, including a recent relapse earlier this year ... but recently told fans she's "back on her feet."