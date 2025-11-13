American Airlines Flight Carrying 4 Congressmen Diverted Due to Unruly Passenger

Four congressmen flying to Washington, D.C. had their plane diverted to Kansas City after another passenger got too rowdy -- and maybe too political!

Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were all seated on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to D.C. Wednesday night when a "disruptive passenger" forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing at KC International Airport, according to authorities.

If you’d like to hear her parting words… pic.twitter.com/ZtXAWKEEYn — Adam Burtner (@Adam_Burtner) November 12, 2025 @Adam_Burtner

FlightAware -- which provides real time flight tracking data -- showed the plane had been up in the air for more than 2 and half hours before landing. While the passenger was behaving unruly, it remains unclear what exactly she did to prompt the diversion.

Once the plane parked at the gate, a Kansas City PD officer boarded and escorted the passenger off the aircraft. Another passenger recorded video of the woman as she was exiting and yelling, "Sorry folks, you live in a fascist state."

A rep for American Airlines confirmed to TMZ ... police removed the passenger from the plane in Kansas City before the aircraft took off again to its final destination, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where it landed safely.