Fiery Kentucky UPS Plane Crash Seen on Video

The fiery explosion of a UPS cargo plane during takeoff -- which killed at least 7 people Tuesday -- can be seen in terrifying security video.

Watch the wild clip -- the plane, lifting off from Kentucky's Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport -- is in flames as soon as it leaves the ground. The left wing catches fire and the aircraft immediately plunges to the ground, skidding down the runway in a blazing crash. A thick, black plume of smoke fills the air.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was bound for Honolulu and carrying 3 crew members, who are presumed dead. At least 7 people were killed in the crash, with 11 injured, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. He said the numbers will likely grow.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are working to determine the cause of the crash.

UPS said they are "terribly saddened by the accident" and their "heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved."

They went on, in part ... "We are engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation of the accident and are staying in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration. We will work tirelessly with state and local authorities on response efforts."

The heartbreaking incident occurred the same day 2 major U.S. airlines were subject to bomb threats -- one in Washington, D.C., and one in New York.