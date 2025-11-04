UPS Plane Crashes At Louisville Airport in Kentucky, On Video

A UPS plane has crashed at the airport in Louisville, Kentucky ... and the massive explosion created a huge fire in the area.

VIDEO: Moment UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville pic.twitter.com/AiRflrD9dx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2025 @Breaking911

According to authorities ... the plane crashed at about 5:15 PM local time shortly after taking off for Honolulu.

There is currently a shelter in place for the area within five miles of the airport ... as police assess how many people are injured. It's unclear if there were any casualties.

UPS said three crewmembers were on board, WLKY-TV reports.

LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QB7YaWscat — LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2025 @LMPD

The plane, identified as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, is a freight transport aircraft, according to CNN.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is home to UPS's worldwide air hub ... with over two million packages a day passing through.

It's unclear what caused the crash ... but the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will handle the investigation.