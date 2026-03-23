Deadly LaGuardia Airport Runway Plane Crash Caught on Video

A horrible collision between an airplane and a fire truck on the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport claimed the lives of 2 pilots overnight ... and there's now video being shared of the incident.

🚨 HORROR FOOTAGE: Video shows Air Canada Flight AC8646 colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport.



Both pilots are dead. Dozens of passengers and two on the truck were injured.



LGA remains closed as NTSB investigates.

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You can see the plane barrel right into the vehicle and burst into flames on Sunday night in the video that's making the rounds on X.

Play video content ATC.com

Dozens of passengers were injured. Officials say the Air Canada Express regional jet landing in Queens early Monday collided with a Port Authority fire truck. The plane left Montreal, Canada Sunday night.

There were 72 passengers and 4 crew members on board -- and 41 people were injured, according to Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.