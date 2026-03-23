Two Pilots Killed After Plane Collides With Fire Truck at LaGuardia Airport

A collision between a plane and a fire truck on the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport overnight killed two pilots and injured dozens of people, according to authorities.

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Officials say the Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck while landing in Queens early Monday after departing from Montreal, Canada on Sunday night.

LiveATC audio captured the moments leading up to the tragedy, with the fire truck initially receiving permission to cross the runway. But then, an air traffic controller abruptly says, “Stop, Truck 1, stop!” Seconds after that, a controller adds, “Jazz 646, I see you collided with a vehicle.”

There were 72 passengers and 4 crew members on board -- and 41 of them were injured, according to Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

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Garcia said 32 of the victims have already been released from hospitals, while others are being treated for serious injuries. She added 2 people in the fire truck were also injured and taken to a hospital, where they're listed in stable condition.