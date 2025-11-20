New UPS Plane Crash Images Show Engine Exploding Off Left Wing on Takeoff

New images from the deadly UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky show the left engine exploding during takeoff ... and the blast sparked a massive fireball.

Check out these photos that were just released by NTSB investigators ... the plane is taking off and a fireball appears on the left wing.

The engine rockets upwards, detaching as the explosion and the fireball keep getting bigger as the plane lifts off.

NTSB investigators have been focusing on the left wing ... they already knew the left engine had fallen off the MD-11 jet and the preliminary report says there were "fatigue cracks" and "overstress failure" on the pylon that attaches the engine to the wing.

As we reported ... the cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4.

The NTSB says the plane cleared the fence at the end of the runway, but its landing gear hit the roof of a UPS warehouse.

According to the initial investigation, the plane cleared the fence at the end of the runway, but it never climbed higher than 30 feet, and its landing gear hit the roof of a UPS warehouse. The plane crashed into a storage yard and two buildings -- including a crude oil recycling plant -- and was consumed by fire.