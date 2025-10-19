2 Dead After Cargo Plane Veers Off Runway at Hong Kong Airport

Two people are dead after a cargo plane veered off the Hong Kong International Airport's runway into the sea ... and, photos show the aftermath of the crash.

🚨🇨🇳#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

New photo of the cargo plane that departed from Dubai and headed to Hong Kong crashed into a ground vehicle while landing at the Hong Kong International Airport in China then skid it off the runway into the sea all 4 crew members aboard were rescued The… pic.twitter.com/C7nyOK82G4 — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) October 19, 2025 @tparon

A picture going viral online shows the plane -- seemingly missing it's tail and totally smashed in at the front -- sitting in the water while the glow of emergency lights are evidenct in the background.

According to the BBC -- citing local outlets -- the plane crashed into a vehicle on the ground and careerned into the water ... dragging two ground crew members into the ocean with it.

The two workers were pulled from the water, but one was declared dead at the scene and the other passed away at the hospital. Four crew members aboard the plane suvived and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Hong Kong International Airport has reportedly closed the runway where the accident took place ... though the other two runways are still operating.