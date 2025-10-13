Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

2 Killed in Plane Crash on Massachusetts Highway, Video of Aftermath

Massachusetts Plane Crashes on Highway Median ... 2 Dead, Car Driver Injured

By TMZ Staff
Published
102325_massachussetts_plane_crash_kal
FIERY FREEWAY SCENE
Matthew Neto via Storyful / @ltanz28 via Storyful

A plane crash in Massachusetts has left at least two dead ... TMZ has learned.

According to a press release, state police responded to an airplane crash at about 8:15 Monday morning on the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

102325_massachussetts_plane_crash_highway
Matthew Neto via Storyful

In the video, you can see flames billowing from the wreckage on the ground.

According to authorities ... the plane may have been trying to land at New Bedford Regional Airport.

102325_massachussetts_plane_crash_response
@ltanz28 via Storyful

One person on the ground was injured -- video from the scene shows a nearby car in the median apparently severely damaged. That person was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The deceased victims were not identified pending notification of next of kin.

The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation

Related articles