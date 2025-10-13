2 Killed in Plane Crash on Massachusetts Highway, Video of Aftermath

Play video content Matthew Neto via Storyful / @ltanz28 via Storyful

A plane crash in Massachusetts has left at least two dead ... TMZ has learned.

According to a press release, state police responded to an airplane crash at about 8:15 Monday morning on the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

In the video, you can see flames billowing from the wreckage on the ground.

According to authorities ... the plane may have been trying to land at New Bedford Regional Airport.

One person on the ground was injured -- video from the scene shows a nearby car in the median apparently severely damaged. That person was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The deceased victims were not identified pending notification of next of kin.