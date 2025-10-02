Two Delta Airline Planes Collide at LaGuardia Airport in New York

A pair of Delta Airline jets crashed on the taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night -- but, miraculously, there was only one injury.

The planes were involved in a "low-speed collision" with the wing of one airline smashing into the cockpit windows of the second aircraft, according to Delta authorities.

My @Delta plane just crashed into another plane on the LaGuardia tarmac pic.twitter.com/jxstbpT2Fr — Oren (@oren_juice) October 2, 2025 @oren_juice

Officials said the second aircraft flew in from Charlotte, North Carolina, with 57 passengers, touching down minutes before its nose slammed into the first plane about to take off to Roanoke, Virginia.

The pilot of the Roanoke-bound plane with 28 passengers aboard reported that a flight attendant suffered a knee injury. The attendant was treated at a local hospital. Nobody else was injured.