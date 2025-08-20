Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Drug Drone Into House

Play video content Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A man in Florida got busted after cops say his illegal drug operation came crashing down Tuesday night ... and, we mean that literally, 'cause he was arrested after his drone, allegedly carrying drugs, crashed into a house.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies arrested 49-year-old Jason Brooks in Lutz, Florida -- near Tampa -- after they say they received a call from a homeowner about a man who was banging on their door late at night.

Body cam footage shows a man who cops say is Brooks telling deputies his drone is in the house's backyard ... and he knocked because he didn't want to trespass.

JB might've been better off hopping the fence and trying to get the drone back under the cover of night though ... 'cause the cops ended up arresting him -- they say the device was filled up with methamphetamine and fentanyl.

It looks like one of the bags recovered from the drone read in big letters "Share This" ... after all, sharing is caring -- apparently even when it comes to hardcore narcotics!

Brooks was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, operating an unregistered vehicle, and several other crimes.