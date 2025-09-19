Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

Brett James -- a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who worked with the likes of Taylor Swift -- has reportedly died in a plane crash.

James -- best known for his collaborative hit with Carrie Underwood, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” -- was reportedly flying aboard a small plane when it went down in a field near a school in Franklin, North Carolina about 3 PM Thursday. Police said none of the students or school staff were injured.

WLOS-TV reports the aircraft took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, with three people on board, and all of them died.

James had an impressive career as a musician, working not only with Swift and Underwood but also Bon Jovi and Keith Urban. He took home a 2006 Grammy for Best Country Song for co-writing “Jesus, Take the Wheel." He also penned Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night,” and was considered one of the best collaborators in the music industry.

He has written around 500 songs that appeared on albums with combined sales of over 110 million copies.

Brett was 57.