Dramatic Video Shows Plane Crashing Into Atlantic Ocean

Play video content Facebook/@townofoakisland

Dramatic video out of North Carolina shows the heart stopping moment a small plane slammed into the Atlantic Ocean … flipping on impact before rescuers pulled the pilot out in a race against time.

The single engine aircraft had just taken off from Cape Fear Regional Jetport earlier this month when the engine suddenly failed, forcing the pilot to make a split second call … attempt a return to the runway, risk landing on a crowded beach or ditch in the ocean. He chose the water.

The footage of the crash is chilling. The plane skims across the surface at high speed before flipping nose over into the waves.

Drone video from rescuers shows the pilot trapped inside. Fire officials say rescuers reached him in seconds, pulling him out feet-first through the windshield in a dramatic underwater extraction that lasted just 30 seconds.

Mark later thanked his heroes. On August 11, he visited the Southport Fire Department to meet the team, shake hands, and present them with an award for their lightning fast save.