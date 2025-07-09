Fatal Plane Crash in French Alps Caught on Camera

A small aircraft crashed nose-first in the French Alps ... killing three people -- and it's all on video.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the small plane comes nosediving into the ground Tuesday in broad daylight ... and it's tough to watch.

⚫ Ce mercredi 9 juillet, peu avant 11h, un avion de tourisme avec plusieurs personnes à son bord s’est écrasé à proximité de l’aéroport de Chambéry. Au total, trois personnes sont décédées.



Des témoins ont assisté au crash et disent avoir vu l’avion partir en biais durant… pic.twitter.com/WqNHfFQ8zk — Le Dauphiné Libéré (@ledauphine) July 9, 2025 @ledauphine

The fatal crash reportedly happened just before 11 AM local time near Chambéry Airport in Voglans ... a small town in the Savoie region of the French Alps.

Local officials say two women and one man died in the crash ... and folks who saw it happen say the plane was drifting sideways in the air for several minutes before it came crashing down.

The tourist aircraft nosedived into a field near a building ... sending dirt and debris flying into the air on impact.

It's unclear what caused the crash.