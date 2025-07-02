Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Skydiving Plane Crashes Off Runway in New Jersey, At Least 5 Hospitalized

skydiving plane crashes off runway ... 'Mass Causality' Situation

By TMZ Staff
Published
A skydiving plane with 15 people onboard went off the end of the runway WPVI
WPVI

A skydiving plane carrying 15 people on board veered off the end of a runway and crashed into a wooded area in New Jersey -- leaving multiple people injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, at least 5 of the 15 passengers on board the Cessna 208B were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management referred to the crash as a "mass casualty incident" on their Facebook.

gloucester county emergency managament facebook post

The National Transportation Safety Board's report for the incident said when the pilot was returning from her fifth skydive of the day, the aircraft went off the runway during landing.

According to the NTSB report, the flare seemed insufficient, the nose landing gear collapsed and the airplane took on substantial damage to the engine mounts.

Cessna caravan 208b ISTOCK
Istock

CBS News reports the airplane was involved in an incident in July 2023 in Suffolk, Virginia.

The FAA is on scene investigating the crash.

Story developing ...

related articles