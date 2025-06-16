Indian Jet Crash's Sole Survivor Seen on Phone Walking Away From Wreck, New Video

Play video content

A wild new angle shows the sole survivor of the deadly Air India crash casually walking away from the burning wreck -- and once again, it’s unreal to see him just strolling off like it’s no big deal.

Watch this ... passenger Viswash Kumar Ramesh is literally on the phone as he walks -- not limps -- out of B.J. Medical College's gates in Ahmedabad -- and the crowd's in total shock.

From this new wide-shot angle, it doesn't even look like the 40-year-old British citizen has any injuries -- a stark contrast to the first video that dropped after the crash, where cuts and bruises were clearly visible.

Viswash was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he later recounted how he made it out of the wrecked Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner alive -- but admitted he couldn't truly explain how he cheated death.

He added that his family was floored when he FaceTimed them to say he survived the crash. Tragically, Viswash's brother, Ajay, was among the 241 passengers who died last week.