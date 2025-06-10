Dirt Track Icon Scott Bloomquist's Plane Crash Death Ruled Suicide

The plane crash that took the life of dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist has been ruled a suicide.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board final report, obtained by TMZ Sports ... Bloomquist appeared to intentionally fly his aircraft into a barn on his family property in Moorseburg, Tenn. "as an act of suicide."

Officials wrote in the report the cause of death was blunt force injuries.

The wreck, as we previously reported, occurred on Aug. 16, 2024 ... after officials say Bloomquist had taken out his 1938 vintage plane from a private airstrip near his property.

A rep for Bloomquist said Tuesday, at this time, the racing icon's family "is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings."

"They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period."

Bloomquist -- who earned over 600 wins in his 40-year career -- was known for his famous No. 0 late models. He also secured nine national championships and the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model series title. He competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series as well.

He was 60 years old.