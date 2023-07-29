NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out About Family's Murder-Suicide

Jimmie Johnson is speaking publicly for the first time about the apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three family members.

The NASCAR driver posted a statement on Instagram Friday, saying he's devastated by the loss of his 11-year-old nephew Dalton and his wife Chandra's parents, Jack and Terry Lynn Janway. Jimmie also thanked well-wishers for their outpouring of love and support during his time of grief.

What's interesting is that Jimmie made a point of mentioning Terry in his heartfelt message, showing compassion for his in-law despite police naming her as the suspect in the fatal shootings of Dalton and Jack before turning the gun on herself.

As we reported ... police responded to the family's Oklahoma home in June after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said she saw someone with a gun.

Cops found one person sprawled out dead in the hallway near the front door moments before a gunshot was heard elsewhere inside the house, where two more bodies were later discovered.

Johnson -- a 7-time NASCAR Cup champion -- tied the knot with Chandra in 2004 and they have two daughters together, Genevieve and Lydia.