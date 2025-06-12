Passenger Records Tech Failures on India Boeing Jet Just Hours Before Crash

Haunting video from inside the doomed Air India jet -- taken just hours before today's crash -- from an earlier flight on the same aircraft - reportedly shows major power failures aboard … a chilling glimpse into the chaos before it plunged to the ground, killing everybody onboard, save one.

Passenger Akash Vatsa posted about flying on the same Boeing 787-8 just hours earlier, from Delhi to Ahmedabad, and included a video showing basic systems totally failing -- AC, service buttons, even the TV touchscreens were dead when he tried using them.

Play video content X/@akku92

In the post on X, he also pointed out the aircraft’s call sign -- VT-ANB -- clearly lit up on the side, matching the exact same jet that later crashed on the Ahmedabad to Gatwick, UK route.

Akash also flashed his boarding pass in the post to prove the time and date -- and he wasn’t shy about his frustration, saying on X he filmed the video to call out Air India’s shoddy service.

Tragically, just hours after Akash’s flight, that same jet crashed and exploded into a fireball -- and the horrifying moment was all caught on video.

The crash is only adding fuel to the fire for Boeing -- already under heavy scrutiny after a string of terrifying mishaps, including last year’s Alaska Airlines scare when a metal door plug blew off midair, forcing an emergency landing.

Former Boeing quality manager John Barnett even sounded the alarm on TMZ Live back in January 2024 -- claiming Boeing was actively "removing quality from the process."

But with yet another deadly crash -- and warning signs just hours before -- it’s starting to look like those red flags were anything but exaggeration.