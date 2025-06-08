Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Skydiving Plane Crashes in Tennessee, Wreckage Scattered, Victims Critical

Horror in Tennessee as a skydiving plane has crashed with up to 20 on board -- and two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Shocking pics from the Tullahoma crash site Sunday show the wrecked plane on the ground -- one wing snapped clean off, the nose crumpled in, debris scattered everywhere.

News Channel 5 says the plane clipped trees near Tullahoma Regional Airport -- then came crashing down.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says four people were rushed to the hospital -- two fighting for their lives -- while others are being evaluated at the crash site.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the crash. The FAA is en route to investigate, and the incident remains under active investigation.

