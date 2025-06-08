Skydiving Plane Crashes In Tennessee ... Wreckage Scattered, Victims Critical

Horror in Tennessee as a skydiving plane has crashed with up to 20 on board -- and two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

PASSENGER PLANE CRASHES IN TENNESSEE, INJURED TRANSFERRED TO HOSPITALS - LOCAL AUTHORITIES pic.twitter.com/cBl7fBR1nJ — Noise Alerts (@NoiseAlerts) June 8, 2025 @NoiseAlerts

Shocking pics from the Tullahoma crash site Sunday show the wrecked plane on the ground -- one wing snapped clean off, the nose crumpled in, debris scattered everywhere.

News Channel 5 says the plane clipped trees near Tullahoma Regional Airport -- then came crashing down.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says four people were rushed to the hospital -- two fighting for their lives -- while others are being evaluated at the crash site.