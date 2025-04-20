Four People Dead in Small Plane Crash in Illinois

Four people from Wisconsin were killed over the weekend when a small single-engine plane crashed in Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the plane went down around 10:15 AM on Saturday. All four people on board were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CBS News, the crash happened after the plane struck a set of power lines.

Local authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration was on scene investigating while the The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive on Sunday to lead the investigation.