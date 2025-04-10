U.S. Reps Say Their Planes Clipped Wings at Same D.C. Airport as Deadly Crash in January

More air-traffic control problems at Reagan National Airport ... a couple members of Congress say their plane just clipped wings with another commercial jet on the tarmac ... and this is the same airport where a Blackhawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet in January.

The incident happened Thursday on the runway in Washington, D.C. ... with New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer saying another plane struck the wing of the plane he was traveling on while waiting to take off.

New York Rep. Nick LaLota says he was aboard one of the planes as well ... he says they were stationary on the runway at DCA when "another plane just bumped into our wing," and he shared a photo from his window seat.

LaLota says the plane is heading back to the gate and NY Rep. Grace Meng is onboard passing out grapes.

New footage released from onboard 1 of the planes that clipped wings at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. No injuries reported.

It's unclear if all three members of Congress are on the same plane ... but they are all from Tri-state area ... so it seems they are all flying to the same place.

The good news ... Gottheimer, LaLota and Meng say no one was injured. The two Democrats, Gottheimer and Meng, both blame cuts at the FAA for the issue.

DCA is the same airport where a military helicopter collided with a passenger jet earlier this year ... killing everyone on board the chopper and the plane.

We've seen other planes crash-land, clip wings and have some close calls in recent years ... and it seems things aren't getting better quite yet.