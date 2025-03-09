Plane Crashes in Pennsylvania, Aftermath Caught on Video

A small plane has crashed in the middle of a city street in Pennsylvania ... and, several videos taken at the scene show the fiery wreckage.

The videos -- taken in Manheim Township in Lancaster County -- captured the aftermath of the crash ... with a the small plane completely ablaze in the street.

New video from the plane crash site in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania. Reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/3yYagC3hUO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 9, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

According to local reports, multiple ambulances are on the scene in the area ... and numerous injuries have been reported at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash ... describing the plane as a "Beechcraft Bonanza" that had five people aboard. It's unclear how many people have been injured ... we've reached out to local authorities for more information.

Play video content

This is the latest in a series of plane crashes that have shocked many Americans in the wake of the American Airlines passenger plane that was hit in the side by a helicopter, killing 67 people.

Just after that crash, a small plane went down in the Philadelphia area ... killing all six people onboard.