Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome Over Fake Bomb Threat

American Airlines Plane Diverted to Rome After Fake Bomb Threat

Published
american airlines plane 1
Getty

An American Airlines flight bound for India from New York had to be diverted to Rome after a security concern ... and it required a Eurofighter jet escort.

The flight took off from JFK Airport on Sunday and was heading to New Delhi but the flight had to be diverted to Rome. According to ABC News, a fake, unfounded bomb threat was initially received via email.

Video on social media shows fighter jets in the sky escorting the plane safely to the airport in Italy.

AA tells TMZ in a statement ... "The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart. Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

We're told the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per New Delhi Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in India.

The flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to New Delhi as soon as tomorrow.

related articles