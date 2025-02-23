American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome Over Fake Bomb Threat

An American Airlines flight bound for India from New York had to be diverted to Rome after a security concern ... and it required a Eurofighter jet escort.

The flight took off from JFK Airport on Sunday and was heading to New Delhi but the flight had to be diverted to Rome. According to ABC News, a fake, unfounded bomb threat was initially received via email.

NEW: American Airlines flight from JFK Airport escorted by Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes following a bomb threat.



The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made a sudden U-turn on its way to India after an onboard bomb threat.



The plane was diverted to Rome, where it… pic.twitter.com/gAlI7HiOVa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025 @CollinRugg

Video on social media shows fighter jets in the sky escorting the plane safely to the airport in Italy.

AA tells TMZ in a statement ... "The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart. Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

🎥 WATCH: American Airlines #AA292 lands safely at Rome-Fiumicino after a mid-air bomb threat forced an emergency diversion.



Italian Air Force Eurofighters can be seen escorting the Boeing 787-9 (N840AN) as it touches down. pic.twitter.com/3y90Ncmpxv — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) February 23, 2025 @Turbinetraveler

We're told the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per New Delhi Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in India.