New Horrifying Video Shows Delta Flight Crash at Toronto Airport

Newly released video of the Delta flight that crashed in Canada is the clearest yet -- giving an up-close, personal view of the plane touching down on the runway and spiraling into a fireball.

Check it out ... the commercial airliner flying from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario is captured by an eyewitness with a camera coming in for a landing Monday afternoon.

As soon as the tires hit the snowy tarmac, the plane erupts in flames and skids before spinning around until it finally comes to a stop in a large plume of black smoke.

The witness -- whose behind the wheel of a vehicle parked nearby -- responds to the crash in utter shock and horror, blurting out, "Oh f**k! Oh, no-no-no!"

Other video shows passengers and crew members fleeing the wreckage from the front and back doors of the overturned fuselage and dashing down the tarmac as firefighters doused the plane with water.

Eighteen people suffered injuries and were hospitalized, but miraculously none of the 76 passengers and four crew members were killed.