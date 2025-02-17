New Video Shows Moment Delta Flight Crash Lands at Toronto Airport

Play video content TMZ.com

New video shows the moment a Delta Air Lines flight crash landed ... and the impact and explosion happened as soon as the plane was wheels down.

TMZ obtained exclusive footage showing the moment of impact of the Delta commercial plane trying to land Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport ... you see the jet coming in for landing and instantly skidding and exploding into a fireball.

A huge plume of black smoke covers the fuselage and it looks like the plane is starting to flip over before it disappears behind the smoke.

The plane has it's landing gear down as it tries to land ... but the conditions looked terrible ... the runway is covered in snow and ice.

Delta Flight 4819 skidded across the runway and lost one of its wings before finally coming to a stop ... belly up.

The plane was landing in Toronto after a short trip from Minneapolis ... and miraculously all 80 passengers and crew onboard survived and were evacuated.

Delta says at least 18 people were injured ... including one who was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The airline says a child was also in critical condition, but neither person suffered life-threatening injuries.

John Nelson was one of the passengers and he told CNN it was super windy when they were landing and the plane skidded on its right side, a fireball exploded off the left side and they ended up flipping upside down.

Footage shows passengers and crews escaping from the front and rear doors of the overturned fuselage and running down the snow-covered tarmac as firefighters doused the plane with water.