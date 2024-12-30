Gonzaga Men's Basketball Team Jet Nearly Collides W/ Outbound Plane, FAA Investigating

A charter jet carrying the Gonzaga men's basketball team was just yards away from being wiped out by an outbound plane over the weekend ... and the near collision was all captured on video.

Check out footage from LAX at around 4:30 PM on Friday ... you can see as the Bulldogs' Embraer E135 aircraft was taxiing to its gate after landing in Los Angeles, a Delta flight was taking off on a nearby runway, and the two planes got so close to each other, an air traffic controller actually had to tell the Zags' pilot to stop.

Thankfully, the two avoided one another ... but the FAA still said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday it's investigating the situation.

As for Gonzaga -- which ultimately made it safely to its game against UCLA in L.A. on Saturday night -- school officials told us Monday they're reviewing the matter as well.

"Our team members aboard the aircraft were unaware of the situation as it occurred," the university said, "and we are grateful that the incident ended safely for all."