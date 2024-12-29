South Korean Flight Warned of Bird Strike Before Deadly Crash
The Boeing passenger jet that crashed over the weekend killing hundreds was reportedly warned of a bird strike minutes before it attempted an emergency landing.
According to the country's Transport Ministry, air traffic controllers alerted the crew the aircraft had experienced a bird strike before the fatal accident on Saturday that killed 179 people.
179 Dead, 2 Survivors
News1 Agency also reports a passenger allegedly sent a text message to a family member minutes before the crash claiming there had been a bird strike somewhere near or on the plane's wing.
Dramatic video that surfaced after the deadly crash showed the plane sliding across the asphalt ... unable to stop itself before it ran straight into a wall and exploded.
All passengers and four crew members were killed in the fiery crash. The only two who survived the crash were crew members in the back of the plane.