South Korean Flight Warned of Bird Strike Before Deadly Crash

The Boeing passenger jet that crashed over the weekend killing hundreds was reportedly warned of a bird strike minutes before it attempted an emergency landing.

According to the country's Transport Ministry, air traffic controllers alerted the crew the aircraft had experienced a bird strike before the fatal accident on Saturday that killed 179 people.

A Jeju Air flight 7C2216 carrying 181 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea

179 Dead, 2 Survivors



179 Dead, 2 Survivors



Video footage released by MBC News showing a bird strike before the crash.

News1 Agency also reports a passenger allegedly sent a text message to a family member minutes before the crash claiming there had been a bird strike somewhere near or on the plane's wing.

Dramatic video that surfaced after the deadly crash showed the plane sliding across the asphalt ... unable to stop itself before it ran straight into a wall and exploded.