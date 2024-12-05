Boeing Whistleblower Says Company Won't Listen 'Until Somebody Dies'

Play video content CBS

Craig Garriott, a technician at Boeing's satellite factory in L.A., has emerged as the latest whistleblower to speak out against the company over safety concerns.

In a new sit-down with CBS News, Garriott called out Boeing for allegedly putting their sole focus on profit, instead of prioritizing quality and the safety of their employees. While the longtime employee noted the aircraft company wasn't always this way ... he claimed the current management isn't taking his concerns seriously.

He noted ... "I'm afraid with Boeing in the hands that it's in now down here, they're not gonna listen to me until somebody dies."

Specifically, Garriott slammed executives' push for an increase in production at Boeing's L.A. plant ... which he said has led to a "toxic culture" that's dangerous for the workers. He highlighted one particular incident, when a 4-ton satellite crashed on the factory floor after it wasn't secured correctly.

In fact, he told CBS News that he doesn't think Boeing cares "at all" about employees' well-being. Garriott -- who sued Boeing in April, claiming management retaliated against him for speaking out -- claimed he has been painted as a "troublemaker."

The company later issued a statement to CBS News, emphasizing their dedication to "the safety of its employees," adding that "all employees are empowered and encouraged to report any safety concerns."

A spokesperson stated the company has "strict policies prohibiting retaliation toward employees who raise concerns" ... asserting Boeing "did not retaliate against" Garriott.

Yet, Garriott isn't the only technician speaking out ... not only did union workers file a federal complaint in October, but another unnamed technician spoke with the news outlet -- and claimed safety had become "an afterthought" in the last several years.

Another whistleblower, John Barnett, committed suicide in March this year -- he had been giving a deposition in a legal case against Boeing in South Carolina.