Boeing Passenger Jet Crashes in South Korea, Dozens Killed

South Korea Boeing 737-800 Crashes ... Dozens Reportedly Dead

A Boeing passenger jet crashed in South Korea Sunday ... reportedly killing dozens of people after what authorities are labeling a failure of the landing gear.

The Boeing 737 -- en route from Thailand -- veered off the runway at Muan International Airport around 9 AM local time

Video taken at the airport shows the plane sliding across the asphalt ... unable to stop itself before it runs into what looks like a wall and explodes.

All told, 181 people -- 175 and six crew members -- were on the flight. According to early reports, at least 62 people are dead at the time of this writing ... with the death toll expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

We know at least two people have been rescued from the crash.

CNN -- citing South Korean officials -- says landing gear malfunction is the cause of the crash. If you watch the video, you can see the plan is sliding on its underbelly ... no wheels beneath it.

Story developing ...

