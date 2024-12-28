Boeing Passenger Jet Crashes in South Korea, Dozens Killed

A Boeing passenger jet crashed in South Korea Sunday ... reportedly killing dozens of people after what authorities are labeling a failure of the landing gear.

The Boeing 737 -- en route from Thailand -- veered off the runway at Muan International Airport around 9 AM local time

Video taken at the airport shows the plane sliding across the asphalt ... unable to stop itself before it runs into what looks like a wall and explodes.

Play video content

All told, 181 people -- 175 and six crew members -- were on the flight. According to early reports, at least 62 people are dead at the time of this writing ... with the death toll expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

We know at least two people have been rescued from the crash.

❗️✈️🇰🇷 - Muan, South Korea - A Jeju Air passenger plane veered off the runway and crashed into a fence during landing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province on Sunday morning, according to police and firefighters.



The flight, which had originated from Bangkok,… pic.twitter.com/IMCrIWqFVl — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 29, 2024 @theinformant_x

CNN -- citing South Korean officials -- says landing gear malfunction is the cause of the crash. If you watch the video, you can see the plan is sliding on its underbelly ... no wheels beneath it.