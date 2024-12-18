Two Killed in Plane Crash in Hawaii, Video Shows Shocking Impact

A horrifying scene unfolded in Hawaii on Tuesday ... as a plane crashed into a building, killing two people onboard.

The tragic incident was captured on dashcam video attached to a vehicle traveling down a highway in Honolulu on Tuesday afternoon while the Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan was conducting a training flight in the skies above.

JUST IN: Small plane crashes into building near Honolulu Airport, killing both people on board

Check out the footage ... as the car barrels down the roadway, the dashcam captures the aircraft rapidly descending in the distance.

Moments later, the jet slammed into a building -- which was empty, state-owned and awaiting demolition, according to Hawaii News Now -- causing a large plume of black smoke to rise up. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the flames.

2 people on board a single-turboprop Cessna Caravan have been confirmed dead after the plane crashed into an abandoned building near the Honolulu airport.







📹: Courtesy Stolen Stuff Hawaii

Hawaiian authorities held a press conference ... announcing, among other things, that two people were onboard the plane and were killed when it went down.

