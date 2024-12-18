Two Killed in Plane Crash in Hawaii, Video Shows Shocking Impact
Honolulu Plane Disaster Two Dead After Crash ... Smoke Billows Up, Dashcam Video
A horrifying scene unfolded in Hawaii on Tuesday ... as a plane crashed into a building, killing two people onboard.
The tragic incident was captured on dashcam video attached to a vehicle traveling down a highway in Honolulu on Tuesday afternoon while the Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan was conducting a training flight in the skies above.
JUST IN: Small plane crashes into building near Honolulu Airport, killing both people on board pic.twitter.com/DuCs4PifkP— BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2024 @BNONews
Check out the footage ... as the car barrels down the roadway, the dashcam captures the aircraft rapidly descending in the distance.
Moments later, the jet slammed into a building -- which was empty, state-owned and awaiting demolition, according to Hawaii News Now -- causing a large plume of black smoke to rise up. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the flames.
2 people on board a single-turboprop Cessna Caravan have been confirmed dead after the plane crashed into an abandoned building near the Honolulu airport.— Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) December 18, 2024 @StarAdvertiser
Read more: https://t.co/AQyBxKXfSe
📹: Courtesy Stolen Stuff Hawaii pic.twitter.com/mkQK2WVeOK
Hawaiian authorities held a press conference ... announcing, among other things, that two people were onboard the plane and were killed when it went down.
An audio recording has also been released ... which shows the pilot telling air traffic control the plane was out of control moments before the crash.