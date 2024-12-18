Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Two Killed in Plane Crash in Hawaii, Video Shows Shocking Impact

Honolulu Plane Disaster Two Dead After Crash ... Smoke Billows Up, Dashcam Video

honolulu plane crash 1

A horrifying scene unfolded in Hawaii on Tuesday ... as a plane crashed into a building, killing two people onboard.

The tragic incident was captured on dashcam video attached to a vehicle traveling down a highway in Honolulu on Tuesday afternoon while the Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan was conducting a training flight in the skies above.

Check out the footage ... as the car barrels down the roadway, the dashcam captures the aircraft rapidly descending in the distance.

Liam Payne hulu-INLINE

Moments later, the jet slammed into a building -- which was empty, state-owned and awaiting demolition, according to Hawaii News Now -- causing a large plume of black smoke to rise up. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the flames.

Hawaiian authorities held a press conference ... announcing, among other things, that two people were onboard the plane and were killed when it went down.

121824_plane_crash_audio_kal
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AUDIO

An audio recording has also been released ... which shows the pilot telling air traffic control the plane was out of control moments before the crash.

related articles