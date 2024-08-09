Video Shows Fiery Passenger Plane Crash in Brazil

Play video content

Horrifying scene down in Brazil ... a passenger plane just crashed in the middle of a neighborhood ... and the crash and fiery aftermath is all caught on video.

Incredible footage from Brazil's Sao Paulo state shows Friday's plane crash ... you see a huge commercial airliner in free-fall, spiraling out of the sky and crashing to the ground as locals look on in horror.

A huge smoke plume rises into the air just seconds after the crash, and additional videos show the burning wreckage on the ground.

Check it out ... looks like the plane fuselage is smack in the middle of a residential area ... with massive flames burning just feet from people's properties.

Firefighters on the ground say the plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo, according to the Associated Press ... though it's unclear how many passengers were aboard, or which airline was operating the flight.

Based on what we're seeing here, it doesn't appear there were any survivors ... the fuselage is a complete wreck, and the fire and smoke don't bode well either.