Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 Hit By Severe Turbulence, 1 Dead

A Singapore Airlines plane took a 6,000-foot drop after running into some nasty turbulence ... leaving 1 person dead and over 30 hurt.

Check out the clip -- you can see the food and debris left behind after the Boeing 777-300 jet hit bad turbulence when flying to Singapore from London Tuesday ... forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok at 3:45 PM local time.

FlightRadar24 tracking data showed the Boeing jet quickly dropping from around 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in just 5 minutes while flying over the Andaman Sea about 11 hours into the flight.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, an air turbulence caused a 6,000-foot altitude drop, leading to one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident is under investigation... pic.twitter.com/GsbKv7Z1C3 — OpenEyeReports (@OpenEyeReports) May 21, 2024 @OpenEyeReports

Dzafran Azmir, a student on board the flight, told Reuters the airline started tilting up and shaking before a sudden drop, sending those without seatbelts flying into the ceiling.

He adds some people hit their heads so hard on the overhead baggage cabins, they dented them ... while others hit their heads on the lights and oxygen mask compartment, breaking straight through them.

Local emergency crews from the Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital rushed to the scene to transfer injured people from the runway to get treatment.

The airline said in a statement, "Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased" ... who has not yet been identified.

This is just the latest in a string of Boeing disasters dating back to January.

