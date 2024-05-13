Plane Makes Wheels-Up Emergency Landing in Australia, Landing Gear Fails

Play video content 9News.com

Look Ma, no wheels ... is not what any pilot wants to say, but it happened in Australia when the landing gear failed on this plane, forcing a daring landing that everyone walked away from without a scratch.

Check out the heart-pounding footage ... the Beach B-200 Super King plane approaches the runway without its landing gear activated, all thanks to a mechanical glitch -- and as you can see, it's super dramatic.

The pilot had to put the plane down flat on its belly, while also making sure the propellers didn't slam into the ground. It's kinda like Capt. Sully and the "Miracle on the Hudson" ... just on land, and a much smaller aircraft.

Once the plane comes to a stop, you can hear thunderous applause from those in the control room, who helped guide the plane down to safety.

Standby emergency response vehicles can be seen rushing to the plane

Nine News reports the plane had circled the airport for hours to burn fuel to reduce the risk of explosion during the unorthodox landing.

New South Wales police superintendent Wayne Humphrey praised the pilot for remaining calm to execute the successful landing -- so calm in fact, the pilot was even able to drive himself home afterward!

While it was a happy ending ... nerve-rackingly, just last week, a much larger Boeing 767 airplane belonging to FedEx also had its front landing gear fail while descending onto the runway.

It was the latest in a string of disasters or near disasters involving Boeing aircraft.