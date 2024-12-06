Pilot Skillfully Lands Plane After Vulture Crashes Into Cockpit, Video Shows

Play video content Joseph Golder/newsX

A pilot in Brazil is being applauded for his calm response to a vulture crashing through the windshield of his plane ... skillfully touching down on the ground, instead of letting the situation turn into a total cock-up.

Check it out ... the pilot calmly and coolly begins his descent into the Brazilian city of Eirunepe ... even though the carcass of a dead bird dangles in his face.

The bird, which appears to be a local vulture, is clearly deceased -- as it remains lifeless and bloody while hanging from the glass shards of the shattered windshield as wind gushes through.

While the pilot appears stunned by the ordeal, his co-pilot seems less surprised ... blaming the upsetting crash on a landfill located next to the Eirunepe Airport.

Despite the pilot's expert response, his co-pilot admits the whole thing was a "close call" ... hinting the situation could've had a far darker end in a worst-case scenario.

According to local reports, 5 people were on board the small aircraft at the time of the incident -- which took place on Thursday.

The single-engine flight -- which reportedly took off from Envira -- touched down without incident or injury.