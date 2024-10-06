Video Shows Frontier Airlines Plane Catches Fire in Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines plane caught fire and its tires reportedly blew out as it landed in Nevada over the weekend -- but, miraculously, no one was injured.

The commercial flight carrying 190 passengers took off from San Diego on Saturday and flew to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

As the jet made its final approach to the runway, flames erupted underneath the fuselage, causing the cockpit to be consumed by smoke and the pilots to report there was an emergency.

Then came the plane's "hard landing," during which the "tires blew," according to CNN.

Frontier flight 1326 from KSAN-KLAS just caught fire on landing at KLAS.



I caught it on video as it landed pic.twitter.com/KGt1Asx3rv — Tyler (@TylerHerrick) October 5, 2024 @TylerHerrick

Video posted to "X" captured the flaming airliner rolling down the runaway until it came to a stop, leaving a trail of heavy smoke.

Clark County Fire Department trucks responded and sprayed the plane with water, putting out the flames.

All the passengers and flight crew escaped without so much as a scratch and were safely brought to the gate area.