Eastar Jet Probes Crew Members Who Posed For Photo Shoot On Plane's Wing

Another day, another plane issue ... but the good news is this one didn't crash.

Yet, it seems Eastar Jet needs to get its staff in order after several of its flight attendants were caught opening an emergency door and stepping out onto the wing of a commercial airline to pose for photographs.

A witness snapped pics of the flight attendants staging the photo shoot on the wing of Eastar Jet Flight 703 last Wednesday. The flight to Jeju Island was delayed on the tarmac due to heavy snow at Cheongju International Airport in South Korea.

A rep for Eastar Jet says crew members were directed to open the emergency door to conduct a training session during the one-hour delay.

But, the crew apparently violated the law by modeling on the wing of the plane, according to the rep, who points out that Cheongju Airport doubles as a military facility. This means shooting footage of any kind is strictly prohibited, per the Protection of Military Bases and Installation Act.

Furthermore, people who break this law face some stiff penalties, such as landing in prison for up to three years or paying $20,000 in fines.