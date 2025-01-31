New Angle of D.C. Plane Crash Shows Clear Close-Up View of Impact on Video

New video of the Washington, D.C. plane catastrophe shows a crystal clear, up-close view of the moment of impact between the commercial jet and the Army helicopter -- and the images are downright shocking.

CNN obtained 2 clips of the the Black Hawk colliding with American Airlines plane over the Potomac River Wednesday night, killing 67 people in total. The outlet reports cell phones recorded the footage from surveillance cameras that captured the tragic incident.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the first video, the helicopter is moving rapidly toward the plane before they collide in midair, triggering a massive fireball. You then see the wreckage rain down into the river below.

The second clip shows more of the same eye-popping destruction with an up-close view.

As we reported ... AA flight 5342 was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members, while the military helicopter had 3 troops aboard -- all of whom perished.

Rescuers have recovered dozens of bodies from the icy waters ... however, CNN reports this morning at least 14 victims have not yet been found.