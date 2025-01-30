Young U.S. Ice Dancers' 1st Place Routine Before D.C. Plane Crash, on Video

Play video content U.S. Figure Skating

Youth ice dance partners Angela Yang and Sean Kay had careers on the rise before they perished in the Washington, D.C. plane crash last night ... video footage of their breathtaking, last routine shows.

Check it out ... Angela and Sean hit the ice for the 2025 Midwestern Sectional U.S. Ice Dance Final 2 months before Wednesday's tragedy, where the youth skaters performed an up-tempo routine featuring a number of impressive spins, jumps, steps, and turns.

Judges were mesmerized by the young talent, as Angela and Sean walked away with first-place medals in the competition.

Angela even celebrated their big victory on Instagram in November, where she shared pictures of herself and Sean posing on the podium with their medals.

She wrote ... "I am so happy with our results at our first finals together! Thank you @usfigureskating and @dallas_figure_skating_club for hosting this amazing event! @udfsc."

Yet, the figure skating world is now mourning the loss of these bright stars, after they were taken before reaching new heights in their careers.

Angela and Sean were among the 64 victims traveling from Wichita, Kansas to D.C. Wednesday evening, when their American Airlines flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter ... leaving no survivors.

There were many prominent figures in the Ice Skating world aboard the flight, as Olympic hopefuls had competed in Wichita for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships -- with many younger skaters in attendance as part of the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the competition.

The mentoring program took place Monday and Tuesday ... after the Championships came to a close on Sunday. This is why many of the victims aboard the flight were young skaters, parents, and coaches.