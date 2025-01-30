Washington Nationals, D.C. Sports Teams Send Prayers To Plane Crash Victims

D.C.-area sports teams are sending their thoughts and prayers to the dozens of people who are believed to have lost their lives in a midair plane crash Wednesday night.

The Nationals said in a statement they were "devastated" by the fatal collision that occurred when a Black Hawk helicopter seemed to fly into an American Airlines jet just above the Potomac River.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones," the MLB org. wrote.

"We extend deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders who aided in the rescue and recovery mission."

Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- the owners and operators of the Capitals and Wizards -- added in their own statement Thursday morning saying they're "deeply saddened by the tragedy."

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, loved ones, and all those impacted."

The Commanders, too, sent their regards to those affected ... writing in a post on X, "Our entire community mourns with you."

"May God bless all of the victims."

The FAA reported Wednesday night the crash happened at 9 PM. The plane, officials stated, had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. The helicopter is believed to have had three soldiers in it.