U.S. Ice Dancer Anton Spiridonov Denies Russian Reports, Not In D.C. Plane Crash

U.S. ice dancer Anton Spiridonov is refuting reports he was among those on board the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday ... saying he is safe as his community deals with the heartbreaking news.

"Russian news outlets have included me on a list of presumed people on the flight from Wichita to Washington D.C.," 26-year-old Spiridonov said Thursday morning.

"I was NOT on this flight, thank you for everyone's concern for my safety. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

As previously reported, the flight from Wichita to the capital city carried several members of the U.S. Figure Skating organization ... including athletes, coaches and family members.

The group was making its way back from Kansas after participating in a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

As of Thursday morning, 30 bodies have been pulled from the Potomac River, as emergency authorities continue their recovery effort.