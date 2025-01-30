U.S. Figure Skaters, Russian Champion Couple, Aboard Fatal Plane Crash

U.S. Figure Skating team members, former world champions, coaches and more are tragically among the passengers onboard the American Airlines plane that collided with the U.S. Army helicopter in Washington D.C.

Members of the U.S. Figure Skating community were returning from Wichita, Kansas, where they were participating in a development camp that followed that followed the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

U.S. Figure Skating did not identify any team members and said in a statement, "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families close in our hearts."

Spencer Lane, a 26-year-old skater, shared a photo which appears to be inside the AA flight that ultimately crashed into the Potomac River.

In addition, Russian media is reporting a world figure skating champion husband-wife pair, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were also on the plane.

American Airlines confirms there were 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board the plane. There were also 3 soldiers on the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

