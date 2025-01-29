Plane Collides with Helicopter at D.C. Airport

An American Airlines regional jet preparing to land in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport ... according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines said in a statement ... "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025 @aletweetsnews

Video from The Kennedy Center shows the explosion take place mid-air across the Potomac River.

Reagan Washington National Airport is currently not allowing planes to land and take off. Images on social media show a massive emergency response near the area of where the crash happened around 9 PM.

Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025 @JDVance

Vice President JD Vance posted on X ... "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that President Trump is aware of the situation.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.