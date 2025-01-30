American Airlines Pilots in Washington D.C. Midair Crash Identified

The American Airlines pilots killed in the tragic Washington, D.C. crash have been identified.

First Officer Sam Lilley, 28, died alongside 34-year-old Captain Jonathan Campos in the mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night.

Lilley’s dad, Timothy, confirmed his son's death to FOX 5 Atlanta. Sam, who was recently engaged, was following in his dad's pilot footsteps, and was months away from being promoted to captain.

Timothy called it "undoubtedly the worst day of my life" ... saying he initially couldn’t believe it was his son’s flight, but when Sam didn’t check in with him as he always did, his worst fears were realized. Timothy had to break the heartbreaking news to Sam’s fiancée.

The two flight attendants on that tragic flight have been identified as Ian Epstein and Danasia Elder.